Petronet LNG Ltd rises for third straight session

Petronet LNG Ltd is quoting at Rs 291.2, up 1.06% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 4.67% in last one year as compared to a 3.36% slide in NIFTY and a 10.17% slide in the Nifty Energy index.

Petronet LNG Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 291.2, up 1.06% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.68% on the day, quoting at 24241.45. The Sensex is at 77589.59, up 0.88%. Petronet LNG Ltd has gained around 5.26% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Petronet LNG Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 3.49% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38124.45, up 0.22% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 18.9 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 20.02 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 290.35, up 1.38% on the day. Petronet LNG Ltd is up 4.67% in last one year as compared to a 3.36% slide in NIFTY and a 10.17% slide in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 10.47 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.

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