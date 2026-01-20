Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri consolidated net profit rises 169.85% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.40% to Rs 1061.39 crore

Net profit of Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri rose 169.85% to Rs 80.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 29.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 14.40% to Rs 1061.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 927.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1061.39927.8112.366.48114.7047.74108.5041.5980.6329.88

Powered by Capital Market - Live News