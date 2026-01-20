Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri consolidated net profit rises 169.85% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 14.40% to Rs 1061.39 croreNet profit of Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri rose 169.85% to Rs 80.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 29.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 14.40% to Rs 1061.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 927.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1061.39927.81 14 OPM %12.366.48 -PBDT114.7047.74 140 PBT108.5041.59 161 NP80.6329.88 170
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 20 2026 | 6:16 PM IST