Phaarmasia reports standalone net profit of Rs 16.27 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 240.04% to Rs 16.05 crore

Net profit of Phaarmasia reported to Rs 16.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 240.04% to Rs 16.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.16.054.725.17-16.740.97-0.610.91-0.6916.27-0.70

Powered by Capital Market - Live News