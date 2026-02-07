Phaarmasia reports standalone net profit of Rs 16.27 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 240.04% to Rs 16.05 croreNet profit of Phaarmasia reported to Rs 16.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 240.04% to Rs 16.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales16.054.72 240 OPM %5.17-16.74 -PBDT0.97-0.61 LP PBT0.91-0.69 LP NP16.27-0.70 LP
First Published: Feb 07 2026 | 9:04 AM IST