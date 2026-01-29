Dolat Algotech consolidated net profit rises 4.04% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 8.88% to Rs 108.17 crore

Net profit of Dolat Algotech rose 4.04% to Rs 38.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 37.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 8.88% to Rs 108.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 118.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.108.17118.7160.5554.4755.0952.2054.4251.5738.8937.38

Powered by Capital Market - Live News