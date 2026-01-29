Thursday, January 29, 2026 | 09:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Dolat Algotech consolidated net profit rises 4.04% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 29 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales decline 8.88% to Rs 108.17 crore

Net profit of Dolat Algotech rose 4.04% to Rs 38.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 37.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 8.88% to Rs 108.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 118.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales108.17118.71 -9 OPM %60.5554.47 -PBDT55.0952.20 6 PBT54.4251.57 6 NP38.8937.38 4

First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

