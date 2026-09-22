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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Phoenix Mills Ltd Spikes 1.29%

Phoenix Mills Ltd Spikes 1.29%

Last Updated : Sep 22 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

Phoenix Mills Ltd has added 1.24% over last one month compared to 5.64% fall in BSE Realty index and 3.4% drop in the SENSEX

Phoenix Mills Ltd rose 1.29% today to trade at Rs 1954. The BSE Realty index is up 0.59% to quote at 6707.39. The index is down 5.64 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, DLF Ltd increased 1.29% and Anant Raj Ltd added 1.13% on the day. The BSE Realty index went down 6.23 % over last one year compared to the 8.83% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Phoenix Mills Ltd has added 1.24% over last one month compared to 5.64% fall in BSE Realty index and 3.4% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 221 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 21338 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2168.65 on 14 Jul 2026. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1465.3 on 24 Mar 2026.

 

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First Published: Sep 22 2026 | 9:50 AM IST