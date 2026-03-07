Physicswallah divests 10% stake held in Bharat Innovations Global
Physicswallah has sold 10% stake held in Bharat Innovations Global, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. Consequently, Bharat Innovations Global has ceased to be a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.
The Company continues to hold 90% of the equity share capital in Bharat Innovations Global and accordingly, it shall continue to remain a subsidiary of the Company.
First Published: Mar 07 2026 | 11:04 AM IST