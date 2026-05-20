PI Industries slumps after weak Q4 performance
PI Industries tumbled 6.58% to Rs 2918.90 after the company reported 39% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 200.2 crore on a 12% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 1,565.2 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared with Q4 FY25.
The company recorded nearly 15% decline in Agchem Exports due to global agrochemical industry contraction. Despite a 3% volume growth, domestic revenue softened by 9% YoY in Q4 FY26. During the period under review, Pharma revenue grew by 23% YoY and account for nearly 8% of the total export earnings.
While EBITDA contracted by 26% YoY to Rs 337.3 crore, EBITDA margin dropped by 402 basis points YoY to 22% in Q4 FY26.
Accordingly, profit before tax in Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 300.5 crore in Q4 FY26, down by 30% from Rs 432.2 crore in Q4 FY25.
For FY26, the company has recorded consolidated net profit and revenue from operations of Rs 1,320.8 crore (down 20% YoY) and Rs 6,713.7 crore (up 16% YoY), respectively.
PI Industries operates in the domestic agricultural inputs and custom synthesis manufacturing (CSM) exports segments. It is a leading player in the domestic agricultural inputs sector, primarily dealing in agrochemicals and plant nutrients.
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First Published: May 20 2026 | 10:50 AM IST