Piccadily Agro Industries launches 'Cashmir' - a small-batch luxury vodka.

Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 6:20 PM IST
Piccadily Agro Industries announced the launch of Cashmir, a small-batch luxury vodka. Carefully crafted from heritage organic Indian winter wheat and with the pristine waters of the Kashmir Valley, Cashmir is a tribute to the land's poetic beauty and timeless mystique. With this latest creation, Piccadily expands its premium portfolio, introducing a spirit that is not just distilled, but deeply inspired.

Crafted from finest organic, non-GMO, non-hybrid heritage Indian winter wheat, Cashmir embodies purity from the very start. What truly sets it apart is the pristine water sourced from the Kashmir Valleyrenowned for its untouched clarity, natural mineral content and glacial originsbringing unmatched freshness and purity to every sip. Cashmir is distilled seven times (7X) to achieve an exceptional level of clarity and smoothness, resulting in a refined vodka that is velvety on the palate and clean in finish.

 

Drawing inspiration from Dal Lake's drifting shikaras, the blush of Kashmiri apples, the saffron fields of Pampore, and the artistry of papier-mh Cashmir reflects the quiet grandeur of the region. Rooted in the rich terroir of India and guided by a vision to create a world-class expression, Cashmir is not just a vodkait is a symbol of refined luxury, purity and timeless sophistication. Produced in limited quantities, Cashmir reflects the evolving taste of a new generation of Indian luxury consumers who seek purity, purpose and provenance in every sip.

