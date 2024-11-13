Business Standard
Picturehouse Media reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.43 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Picturehouse Media reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.43 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 9:32 AM IST

Sales decline 66.67% to Rs 0.01 crore

Net Loss of Picturehouse Media reported to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 66.67% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.010.03 -67 OPM %-4300.00-1200.00 -PBDT-0.30-0.36 17 PBT-0.31-0.40 23 NP-0.43-0.40 -8

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 7:48 AM IST

