Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri consolidated net profit rises 32.85% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.99% to Rs 567.01 croreNet profit of Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri rose 32.85% to Rs 11.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 9.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 17.99% to Rs 567.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 480.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales567.01480.55 18 OPM %6.216.18 -PBDT23.3518.29 28 PBT17.2112.13 42 NP11.979.01 33
