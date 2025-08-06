Pidilite Industries consolidated net profit rises 18.61% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.54% to Rs 3753.10 croreNet profit of Pidilite Industries rose 18.61% to Rs 672.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 566.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 10.54% to Rs 3753.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3395.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales3753.103395.35 11 OPM %25.0723.91 -PBDT1013.15854.05 19 PBT916.47769.63 19 NP672.41566.92 19
