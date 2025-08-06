Forbes & Company consolidated net profit declines 7.95% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 37.27% to Rs 22.45 croreNet profit of Forbes & Company declined 7.95% to Rs 4.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 37.27% to Rs 22.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 35.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales22.4535.79 -37 OPM %5.1213.38 -PBDT6.336.87 -8 PBT5.766.49 -11 NP4.865.28 -8
