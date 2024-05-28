Silver Touch Technologies consolidated net profit rises 54.52% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 80.31% to Rs 78.22 croreNet profit of Silver Touch Technologies rose 54.52% to Rs 6.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 80.31% to Rs 78.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 43.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 65.40% to Rs 16.06 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 36.95% to Rs 224.30 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 163.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
