Friday, November 14, 2025 | 10:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pine Labs jumps on market debut

Pine Labs jumps on market debut

Image

Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

Shares of Pine Labs were currently trading at Rs 253.80 at 10:25 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 14.84% as compared with the issue price of Rs 221.

The stock was listed at Rs 242, exhibiting a premium of 9.5% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of 254 and a low of 234.05. On the BSE, over 28.22 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

The initial public offer of Pine Labs received bids was subscribed 2.46 times. The issue opened for bidding on 7 November 2025 and it closed on 11 November 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 210 and 221 per share.

 

The issue comprised an offer for sale of 8.23 crore equity shares from an investor selling shares to raise Rs 1729-1820 crore. The company is a professionally managed company, and there is no identifiable promoter.

Out of the net proceeds from the fresh issues of shares, the company proposes to use Rs 532 crore for repayment/prepayment, in full or in part, of certain borrowings; Rs 60 crore for investment in certain subsidiaries, namely Qwikcilver Singapore, Pine Payment Solutions, Malaysia, and Pine Labs UAE, for expanding presence outside India; Rs 230 crore for investment in IT assets and expenditure towards cloud infrastructure; Rs 430 crore for technology development initiatives and procurement of DCPs; and Rs 100 crore for expenditure towards technology development initiatives. The company also proposes to utilize balance net IPO proceeds post general corporate expenses and IPO-related expenses for funding inorganic growth through unidentified acquisitions.

Also Read

IND vs SA 1st Test Day 1

India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE 1st Test Day 1: Kuldeep gets Bavuma; SA lose their 3rd wicket

Jubilant FoodWorks share price today

Jubilant FoodWorks stock jumps 8% on Q2FY26 results; should you buy?

Full list of winners

Bihar Assembly election results 2025: Check full list of winners here

Sensex and Nifty look favourably placed on the charts, and can surge up to 4% by the year-end. MidCap and SmallCap, however, show a divergent outlook.

NDA leads Bihar elections 2025, global cues weak: Should you buy the dip?

Stock Market LIVE Updates

Stock Market LIVE: D-St at day's low; Sensex slides 350 pts; IT index drops 1% amid global selling

Pine Labs, incorporated in 1998, is a technology company focused on digitizing commerce through digital payments and issuing solutions for merchants, consumer brands and enterprises, and financial institutions.

The offerings are categorized into (i) digital infrastructure and transaction platform and (ii) issuing and acquiring platform. The digital public infrastructure solutions range across payments, data, and insights through application programming interface (API)-enabled technology platforms for financial institutions, enabling them to use its technology to manage the life cycle of a consumer, including onboarding, underwriting, collections, and engagement. The company processed payments of Rs 11.43 lakh crore in gross transaction value (GTV) and 568 crore transactions through platforms in FY2025.

Ahead of the IPO, Pine Labs, on 6 November 2025, raised Rs 1,753.83 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 7,93,58,986 shares at Rs 221 each to 71 anchor investors.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 4.79 crore and sales of Rs 615.91 crore for the three months ended on 30th June 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Wall Street Suffers Broad Selloff as Tech Stocks Lead Sharp Decline

Wall Street Suffers Broad Selloff as Tech Stocks Lead Sharp Decline

Indices trades with moderate losses; IT shares decline for 2nd day

Indices trades with moderate losses; IT shares decline for 2nd day

Physicswallah ends with subscription of 1.81 times

Physicswallah ends with subscription of 1.81 times

Emmvee Photovoltaic Power ends with subscription of 97%

Emmvee Photovoltaic Power ends with subscription of 97%

Adani Power and Adani Green undertake investment of Rs 63,000 cr in Assam

Adani Power and Adani Green undertake investment of Rs 63,000 cr in Assam

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 10:28 AM IST

Explore News

Bihar Election Results 2025 LIVEStock Market LIVE UpdatesIND vs SA LIVE Score 1st Test Day 1Stocks to Watch TodayPhysicswallah IPO Allotment StatusGold-Silver Rate TodayMahua Assembly Election Results 2025Alinagar Assembly Election ResultsQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon