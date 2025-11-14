Friday, November 14, 2025 | 10:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Emmvee Photovoltaic Power ends with subscription of 97%

Emmvee Photovoltaic Power ends with subscription of 97%

Image

Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

The offer received bids for 7.50 crore shares as against 7.74 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer of Emmvee Photovoltaic Power received bids for 7,50,44,538 shares as against 7,74,27,183 shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 0.97 times.

The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category was subscribed 1.26 times, the Retail Individual Investors category was subscribed 1.10 times and the Non-Institutional Investors category was subscribed 0.30 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 11 November 2025 and it closed on 13 November 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 206 and 217 per share.

The offer comprised both a fresh issue and an offer for sale. The fresh issue is made up of issue of new shares of Rs 2 face value worth aggregating to Rs 2143.862 crore and offer for sale is sale of equity share of Rs 2 face value worth aggregating to Rs 756.138 crore by promoters [Rs 378.069 crore worth of shares each by Majunatha Venkatarathnaiah and Shubha Manjunatha Donthi]

 

Of the net proceeds from the fresh issue, the company proposes to utilize Rs 1621.294 crore towards repayment/prepayment of all or certain outstanding borrowings and accrued interest thereon availed by the company and its material subsidiary, i.e., EEPL, and the balance towards general corporate purposes.

Also Read

IND vs SA 1st Test Day 1

India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE 1st Test Day 1: Kuldeep gets Bavuma; SA lose their 3rd wicket

Jubilant FoodWorks share price today

Jubilant FoodWorks stock jumps 8% on Q2FY26 results; should you buy?

Full list of winners

Bihar Assembly election results 2025: Check full list of winners here

Sensex and Nifty look favourably placed on the charts, and can surge up to 4% by the year-end. MidCap and SmallCap, however, show a divergent outlook.

NDA leads Bihar elections 2025, global cues weak: Should you buy the dip?

Stock Market LIVE Updates

Stock Market LIVE: D-St at day's low; Sensex slides 350 pts; IT index drops 1% amid global selling

Emmvee Photovoltaic Power is one of Indias largest integrated solar PV module and cell manufacturers, with a production capacity of 7.8 GW for modules and 2.94 GW for cells. The company manufactures TOPCon and Mono PERC modules and primarily serves B2B clients, with domestic sales accounting for over 99% of its revenue. In FY25, around 69% of its revenue came from TOPCon modules.

The company operates four manufacturing units in Karnataka and plans to expand capacity to 16.3 GW modules and 8.94 GW cells by FY28. Its order book stood at 5.36 GW (~Rs 7,812 crore) as of June 2025. EMMVEE is ALMM-certified, giving it access to domestic content solar projects and government schemes such as PM-KUSUM and rooftop solar programs.

Ahead of the IPO, Emmvee Photovoltaic Power, on 10 November 2025, raised Rs 1,305 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 6.01 crore shares at Rs 217 each to 55 anchor investors.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 187.68 crore and an income from operations of Rs 1,027.82 crore for the six months ended on 31 March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Adani Power and Adani Green undertake investment of Rs 63,000 cr in Assam

Adani Power and Adani Green undertake investment of Rs 63,000 cr in Assam

Tilaknagar Inds slips after Q2 PAT slides 41% QoQ to Rs 53 cr

Tilaknagar Inds slips after Q2 PAT slides 41% QoQ to Rs 53 cr

India and Canada reiterate their commitment to deepen bilateral cooperation

India and Canada reiterate their commitment to deepen bilateral cooperation

Adani Power rises after bagging power supply contract from Assam Power Distribution Company

Adani Power rises after bagging power supply contract from Assam Power Distribution Company

GPIL rallies after mine expansion hearing concludes

GPIL rallies after mine expansion hearing concludes

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 10:33 AM IST

Explore News

Bihar Election Results 2025 LIVEStock Market LIVE UpdatesIND vs SA LIVE Score 1st Test Day 1Stocks to Watch TodayPhysicswallah IPO Allotment StatusGold-Silver Rate TodayMahua Assembly Election Results 2025Alinagar Assembly Election ResultsQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon