Pipeline Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 223.30 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.58% to Rs 965.04 croreNet Loss of Pipeline Infrastructure reported to Rs 223.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 160.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 1.58% to Rs 965.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 980.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales965.04980.50 -2 OPM %39.2632.82 -PBDT2.5765.62 -96 PBT-223.30-160.41 -39 NP-223.30-160.41 -39
