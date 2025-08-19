Arka Fincap standalone net profit declines 51.71% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.39% to Rs 190.34 croreNet profit of Arka Fincap declined 51.71% to Rs 10.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 21.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 17.39% to Rs 190.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 162.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales190.34162.15 17 OPM %66.2871.70 -PBDT16.2023.08 -30 PBT13.8221.12 -35 NP10.2921.31 -52
