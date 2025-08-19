Satin Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 11.76% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 34.40% to Rs 29.73 croreNet profit of Satin Housing Finance rose 11.76% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 34.40% to Rs 29.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 22.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales29.7322.12 34 OPM %45.4462.57 -PBDT1.130.99 14 PBT0.770.67 15 NP0.570.51 12
