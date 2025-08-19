Tuesday, August 19, 2025 | 05:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Caratlane Trading Pvt consolidated net profit rises 150.63% in the June 2025 quarter

Caratlane Trading Pvt consolidated net profit rises 150.63% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 5:33 PM IST

Sales rise 46.96% to Rs 1216.48 crore

Net profit of Caratlane Trading Pvt rose 150.63% to Rs 27.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 11.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 46.96% to Rs 1216.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 827.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1216.48827.76 47 OPM %6.666.75 -PBDT59.9338.58 55 PBT38.1116.41 132 NP27.9711.16 151

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 5:24 PM IST

