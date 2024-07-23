Business Standard
Piramal Capital &amp; Housing Finance update on USD 300 mn Euro bond issuance

Last Updated : Jul 23 2024 | 9:17 AM IST
Piramal Capital & Housing Finance, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Piramal Enterprises, has approved the pricing supplement, the broad terms of the Euro medium term notes proposed to be issued under the Euro Medium Term Note Programme, and other related documents for issuance of 7.80% USD 300,000,000 Senior Secured Sustainability Notes due 2028 under the USD 1,000,000,000 Secured Euro Medium Term Note Programme.
First Published: Jul 23 2024 | 9:05 AM IST

