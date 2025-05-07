Wednesday, May 07, 2025 | 09:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Piramal Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 25.28% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 53.16% to Rs 2443.83 crore

Net profit of Piramal Enterprises declined 25.28% to Rs 102.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 137.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 53.16% to Rs 2443.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1595.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 485.45 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1683.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.98% to Rs 9103.06 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 8839.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales2443.831595.63 53 9103.068839.77 3 OPM %53.87-23.65 -62.1941.51 - PBDT169.19-1489.59 LP 858.58-362.85 LP PBT116.07-2201.70 LP 644.89-1191.81 LP NP102.44137.09 -25 485.45-1683.53 LP

First Published: May 07 2025 | 7:44 AM IST

