ADF Foods consolidated net profit declines 36.43% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.54% to Rs 159.07 croreNet profit of ADF Foods declined 36.43% to Rs 16.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 25.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.54% to Rs 159.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 153.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 8.01% to Rs 69.26 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 75.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.31% to Rs 589.58 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 520.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales159.07153.63 4 589.58520.33 13 OPM %15.5222.32 -16.6820.16 - PBDT25.6135.43 -28 109.85113.67 -3 PBT20.9431.07 -33 91.6098.07 -7 NP16.4425.86 -36 69.2675.29 -8
