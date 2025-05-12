Monday, May 12, 2025 | 03:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Piramal Pharma gains after receiving EIR for Turbhe facility from USFDA

Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

Piramal Pharma advanced 2.14% to Rs 212.35 after the company informed that it has received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its manufacturing facility located in Turbhe, Maharashtra.

According to the companys exchange filing, the US FDA conducted a general Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) inspection at the Turbhe facility from 11 February to 17 February 2025. Following the inspection, the US FDA has issued an EIR with a classification of voluntary action indicated (VAI). The receipt of the EIR signifies the successful closure of the inspection.

Piramal Pharma (PPL) offers a portfolio of differentiated products and services through end-to-end manufacturing capabilities across 17 global facilities and a global distribution network in over 100 countries. PPL includes Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS), an integrated Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization; Piramal Critical Care (PCC), a Complex Hospital Generics business; and the India Consumer Healthcare business, selling over-the-counter products.

 

The pharmaceutical companys consolidated net profit tumbled 63.6% to Rs 3.68 crore despite a 12.54% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,204.22 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

First Published: May 12 2025 | 3:39 PM IST

