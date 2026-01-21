Piramal Pharma Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Piramal Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 157.07, down 0.47% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 35.18% in last one year as compared to a 8.89% rally in NIFTY and a 1.76% fall in the Nifty Pharma index.

Piramal Pharma Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 157.07, down 0.47% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.07% on the day, quoting at 25214.4. The Sensex is at 82152.2, down 0.03%.Piramal Pharma Ltd has eased around 11.61% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Piramal Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 5.58% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21714.3, down 0.31% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 23.5 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 30.73 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 156.7, down 0.88% on the day. Piramal Pharma Ltd tumbled 35.18% in last one year as compared to a 8.89% rally in NIFTY and a 1.76% fall in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 29.71 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

