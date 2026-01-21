SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd down for fifth straight session

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 795.75, down 1.98% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 5.18% in last one year as compared to a 8.89% rally in NIFTY and a 19.51% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 795.75, down 1.98% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.07% on the day, quoting at 25214.4. The Sensex is at 82152.2, down 0.03%.SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd has lost around 8.77% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.49% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27200.6, down 0.48% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.99 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 11.92 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 40.24 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

