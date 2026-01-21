Inox Wind Ltd down for fifth straight session

Inox Wind Ltd is quoting at Rs 106.65, down 1.32% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 30.76% in last one year as compared to a 8.89% rally in NIFTY and a 0.77% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

Inox Wind Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 106.65, down 1.32% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.07% on the day, quoting at 25214.4. The Sensex is at 82152.2, down 0.03%.Inox Wind Ltd has lost around 15.74% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Inox Wind Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 4.22% in last one month and is currently quoting at 33360, up 0.56% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 71.36 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 98.96 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 106.2, down 1.61% on the day. Inox Wind Ltd tumbled 30.76% in last one year as compared to a 8.89% rally in NIFTY and a 0.77% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 31.78 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News