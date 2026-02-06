Piramal Pharma's subsidiary inks pact with Blue-Zone to recycle waste anaesthesia gas

Piramal Pharma said that its overseas subsidiary Piramal Critical Care, Inc. (PCC) has entered into an agreement with Blue-Zone Technologies to collaborate on full lifecycle technology to capture and recycle waste anaesthetic gases.

By combining the innovative waste anaesthesia gas capture, collection, and processing technology developed by Blue-Zone, with the global manufacturing and marketing capabilities of Piramal, this collaboration will support customers efforts to minimize the environmental impact of volatile anaesthetics.

This collaboration will also help ensure that these essential products remain the primary method of providing general anaesthesia for patients around the world.

Pending regulatory approval in Europe of Blue-Zones Phoenix Deltasorb waste anaesthetic gas capture system, Blue-Zone will offer these systems to PCCs customers in Europe, initially in France and Germany.

Blue-Zone will be responsible for all activities involving the supply and use of its systems in healthcare facilities.

PCC will process captured waste anaesthetic gas using Blue Zones technology to produce Sevoflurane USP for human use in Canada.

The parties anticipate that the scope of the waste anaesthetic gas capture, collection and recycling, and the marketing of Sevoflurane USP using waste anaesthetic gas, will expand into additional geographies.

PCC is a global leader in anaesthesia, pain management and intrathecal therapy. PCC maintains a wide global footprint, delivering continuous supply to hospitals in more than 100 countries around the world.

Piramal Pharma offers a portfolio of differentiated products and services through its 17 global development and manufacturing facilities and a global distribution network in over 100 countries.

The company a consolidated net loss of Rs 136.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 3.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 2.92% to Rs 2139.87 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.

The scrip shed 0.79% to currently trade at Rs 157.15 on the BSE.

