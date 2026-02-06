Hitachi Energy India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd, Concord Biotech Ltd, Data Patterns (India) Ltd and Kirloskar Brothers Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 06 February 2026.

Hitachi Energy India Ltd surged 12.56% to Rs 21605 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 20689 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8407 shares in the past one month.

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd spiked 11.59% to Rs 2211.85. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35838 shares in the past one month.

Concord Biotech Ltd soared 8.36% to Rs 1265.25. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 34348 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4849 shares in the past one month.

Data Patterns (India) Ltd advanced 7.30% to Rs 2711. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.67 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 55123 shares in the past one month.

Kirloskar Brothers Ltd exploded 7.22% to Rs 1655.25. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 67553 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4074 shares in the past one month.

