Friday, February 06, 2026 | 12:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hitachi Energy India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Hitachi Energy India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Feb 06 2026 | 12:16 PM IST

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd, Concord Biotech Ltd, Data Patterns (India) Ltd and Kirloskar Brothers Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 06 February 2026.

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd, Concord Biotech Ltd, Data Patterns (India) Ltd and Kirloskar Brothers Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 06 February 2026.

Hitachi Energy India Ltd surged 12.56% to Rs 21605 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 20689 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8407 shares in the past one month.

 

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd spiked 11.59% to Rs 2211.85. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35838 shares in the past one month.

Concord Biotech Ltd soared 8.36% to Rs 1265.25. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 34348 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4849 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Nifty and Sensex LIVE Updates, Friday

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty stage recovery, trade flat; FMCG, private bank stocks gain

Sanjay Malhotra, RBI, RBI Governor

RBI announces tighter fraud rules, mis-selling curbs to protect bank users

IND vs ENG U19 World Cup live score

India vs England LIVE SCORE U19 World Cup 2026 Final: IND eyeing 6th title; Toss at 12:30 PM IST

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI MPC meet: What stayed the same, what changed in February policy review

Fixed Deposit Return

RBI holds rates: Best FDs where senior citizens can still earn up to 8%

Data Patterns (India) Ltd advanced 7.30% to Rs 2711. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.67 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 55123 shares in the past one month.

Kirloskar Brothers Ltd exploded 7.22% to Rs 1655.25. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 67553 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4074 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Gland Pharma receives USFDA nod for Zoledronic Acid Injection

Gland Pharma receives USFDA nod for Zoledronic Acid Injection

Kriti Industries gains as Q3 net loss narrows sharply

Kriti Industries gains as Q3 net loss narrows sharply

LIC jumps on strong Q3 show; nine-month metrics steady

LIC jumps on strong Q3 show; nine-month metrics steady

Reserve Bank of India releases discussion paper on Exploring Safeguards In Digital Payments To Curb Frauds

Reserve Bank of India releases discussion paper on Exploring Safeguards In Digital Payments To Curb Frauds

Hindustan Copper posts nearly 149% YoY rise in Q3 PAT

Hindustan Copper posts nearly 149% YoY rise in Q3 PAT

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 12:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC MeetingCrypto Market CrashTorrent Pharma Stock Trading StrategySBI Q3 Results PreviewLIC Q3 ResultRBI MPC Repo RatesGold and Silver Price TodayQ3 Results Today