Sonal Adhesives standalone net profit declines 37.14% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.15% to Rs 27.24 croreNet profit of Sonal Adhesives declined 37.14% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 0.15% to Rs 27.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 27.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales27.2427.28 0 OPM %2.902.05 -PBDT0.800.90 -11 PBT0.600.74 -19 NP0.440.70 -37
