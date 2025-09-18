Thursday, September 18, 2025 | 09:57 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Platinum Industries Ltd Slips 1.97%

Platinum Industries Ltd Slips 1.97%

Image

Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Platinum Industries Ltd has added 12.07% over last one month compared to 1.5% gain in BSE Commodities index and 1.67% rise in the SENSEX

Platinum Industries Ltd fell 1.97% today to trade at Rs 310.65. The BSE Commodities index is down 0.16% to quote at 7985.11. The index is up 1.5 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, NACL Industries Ltd decreased 1.79% and Tanfac Industries Ltd lost 1.5% on the day. The BSE Commodities index went up 3.69 % over last one year compared to the 0.07% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Platinum Industries Ltd has added 12.07% over last one month compared to 1.5% gain in BSE Commodities index and 1.67% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 6211 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 47115 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 502 on 16 Dec 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 220.25 on 09 May 2025.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

L&T Technology Services Ltd Spurts 2.81%, BSE Information Technology index Gains 1.07%

L&T Technology Services Ltd Spurts 2.81%, BSE Information Technology index Gains 1.07%

Fed Rate Cut Sparks Volatility as Dow Climbs, Nasdaq Slips and Global Markets End Mixed

Fed Rate Cut Sparks Volatility as Dow Climbs, Nasdaq Slips and Global Markets End Mixed

Shares of Airfloa Rail Technology list in MT Group

Shares of Airfloa Rail Technology list in MT Group

Fire incident halts production at Novelis Plant in Oswego, New York

Fire incident halts production at Novelis Plant in Oswego, New York

Indices drift higher in early trade; Nifty trades above 24,400 level

Indices drift higher in early trade; Nifty trades above 24,400 level

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEuro Pratik Sales IPOIvalue Infosolution IPOHyundai-Employee Union Wage SettlementGST on InsuranceLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon