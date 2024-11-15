Plaza Wires standalone net profit declines 89.68% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.31% to Rs 47.84 croreNet profit of Plaza Wires declined 89.68% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 0.31% to Rs 47.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 47.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales47.8447.99 0 OPM %2.228.21 -PBDT0.562.77 -80 PBT0.132.40 -95 NP0.161.55 -90
