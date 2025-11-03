TajGVK Hotels & Resorts consolidated net profit rises 13.70% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.91% to Rs 107.18 croreNet profit of TajGVK Hotels & Resorts rose 13.70% to Rs 27.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 24.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 1.91% to Rs 107.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 105.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales107.18105.17 2 OPM %31.3928.02 -PBDT34.6429.16 19 PBT31.5025.85 22 NP27.5524.23 14
