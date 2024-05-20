Poddar Pigments standalone net profit rises 17.45% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.09% to Rs 97.91 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 5.41% to Rs 28.82 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 27.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.32% to Rs 369.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 340.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Poddar Pigments rose 17.45% to Rs 8.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.09% to Rs 97.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 86.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.97.9186.58369.01340.6712.2411.6110.6611.0913.7011.4045.5843.0911.909.8338.8636.898.757.4528.8227.34