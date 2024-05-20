Sundaram Home Finance standalone net profit declines 12.99% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 24.29% to Rs 385.27 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 9.48% to Rs 235.83 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 215.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 25.24% to Rs 1396.41 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1114.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Sundaram Home Finance declined 12.99% to Rs 56.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 65.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 24.29% to Rs 385.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 309.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.