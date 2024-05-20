Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Sundaram Home Finance standalone net profit declines 12.99% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 20 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 24.29% to Rs 385.27 crore
Net profit of Sundaram Home Finance declined 12.99% to Rs 56.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 65.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 24.29% to Rs 385.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 309.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 9.48% to Rs 235.83 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 215.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 25.24% to Rs 1396.41 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1114.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales385.27309.98 24 1396.411114.99 25 OPM %77.7184.92 -82.6881.98 - PBDT78.5990.53 -13 325.35294.77 10 PBT73.8386.07 -14 308.21281.50 9 NP56.8065.28 -13 235.83215.41 9
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Sundaram Home Finance standalone net profit rises 18.47% in the December 2023 quarter

Royal Sundaram General Insurance Co. standalone net profit declines 50.89% in the December 2023 quarter

Sundaram Finance consolidated net profit rises 28.43% in the December 2023 quarter

Sundaram Brake Linings reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.16 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Sundaram Multi Pap reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.14 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Krsnaa Diagnostics consolidated net profit declines 1.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Jindal Capital reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Godha Cabcon and Insulation reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.22 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Vibrant Global Capital consolidated net profit declines 67.25% in the March 2024 quarter

PPAP Automotive reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.16 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 20 2024 | 7:17 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGo Digit Subscription Status, Day 3Gold-Silver Price TodayNirmala SitharamanIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon