Krsnaa Diagnostics consolidated net profit declines 1.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 24.81% to Rs 166.28 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 8.48% to Rs 56.84 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 62.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 27.20% to Rs 619.63 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 487.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Krsnaa Diagnostics declined 1.00% to Rs 18.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 24.81% to Rs 166.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 133.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.166.28133.23619.63487.1226.2825.8823.2825.1140.7238.18144.55133.9822.6123.5870.0180.2018.7318.9256.8462.11