Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech consolidated net profit rises 40.43% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 71.46% to Rs 25.77 croreNet profit of Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech rose 40.43% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 71.46% to Rs 25.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 15.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales25.7715.03 71 OPM %4.237.19 -PBDT0.950.70 36 PBT0.890.64 39 NP0.660.47 40
