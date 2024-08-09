Mukesh Babu Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 6.54% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 42.32% to Rs 1.84 croreNet profit of Mukesh Babu Financial Services declined 6.54% to Rs 2.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 42.32% to Rs 1.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1.843.19 -42 OPM %284.24144.83 -PBDT4.704.12 14 PBT4.664.08 14 NP2.863.06 -7
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content