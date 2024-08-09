Mukesh Babu Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 6.54% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 42.32% to Rs 1.84 crore

Net profit of Mukesh Babu Financial Services declined 6.54% to Rs 2.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 42.32% to Rs 1.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1.843.19284.24144.834.704.124.664.082.863.06