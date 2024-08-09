NDA Securities consolidated net profit rises 700.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 40.98% to Rs 1.72 croreNet profit of NDA Securities rose 700.00% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 40.98% to Rs 1.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1.721.22 41 OPM %18.607.38 -PBDT0.250.07 257 PBT0.220.03 633 NP0.160.02 700
