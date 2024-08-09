NDA Securities consolidated net profit rises 700.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 40.98% to Rs 1.72 crore

Net profit of NDA Securities rose 700.00% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 40.98% to Rs 1.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1.721.2218.607.380.250.070.220.030.160.02