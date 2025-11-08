Lumax Auto Technologies consolidated net profit rises 55.90% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 37.29% to Rs 1156.36 croreNet profit of Lumax Auto Technologies rose 55.90% to Rs 66.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 42.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 37.29% to Rs 1156.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 842.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1156.36842.26 37 OPM %13.3612.14 -PBDT145.6099.04 47 PBT104.3369.78 50 NP66.8542.88 56
