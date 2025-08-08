Polylink Polymers (India) standalone net profit declines 78.41% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 13.66% to Rs 20.36 croreNet profit of Polylink Polymers (India) declined 78.41% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 13.66% to Rs 20.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 23.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales20.3623.58 -14 OPM %3.056.15 -PBDT0.571.45 -61 PBT0.261.20 -78 NP0.190.88 -78
