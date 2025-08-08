Winsome Textile Industries standalone net profit declines 0.29% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.67% to Rs 203.20 croreNet profit of Winsome Textile Industries declined 0.29% to Rs 6.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 0.67% to Rs 203.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 201.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales203.20201.85 1 OPM %13.1113.64 -PBDT14.7414.92 -1 PBT9.169.33 -2 NP6.866.88 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content