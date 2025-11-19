Poojawestern Metaliks consolidated net profit rises 127.78% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.58% to Rs 16.32 croreNet profit of Poojawestern Metaliks rose 127.78% to Rs 0.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 15.58% to Rs 16.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 14.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales16.3214.12 16 OPM %8.396.37 -PBDT1.520.80 90 PBT1.190.54 120 NP0.820.36 128
