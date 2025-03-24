Monday, March 24, 2025 | 09:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Poonawalla Fincorp unveils AI-powered underwriting solution

Poonawalla Fincorp unveils AI-powered underwriting solution

Image

Last Updated : Mar 24 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Poonawalla Fincorp (PFL) focused on Consumer & MSME Lending, has unveiled an industry-first AI-Powered Underwriting Solution. Developed in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay), this innovative solution integrates artificial intelligence with human intelligence to automate and streamline the credit evaluation process. It aims to accelerate credit decisions by ensuring efficient, accurate, scalable and risk-first approach. By analyzing multiple data points from loan applications, the solution empowers credit managers with faster decision-making capabilities while enhancing the company's risk management framework.

The AI solution integrates Large Language Models (LLM) and Machine Learning (ML) platforms to create an automated and intelligent credit decisioning system. Built from the ground up, it focuses on real-world underwriting demands, keeping the human cognitive model at the core of its architectural design. With this groundbreaking initiative, PFL aims to boost its credit managers' productivity by 40 percent in retail lending.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Stock Alert: Alembic Pharma, L&T, RIL, M&M, Godrej Properties

Stock Alert: Alembic Pharma, L&T, RIL, M&M, Godrej Properties

Indices set to open higher on strong FPI inflows

Indices set to open higher on strong FPI inflows

Raymond's board approves to invest Rs 65 cr in Ten X Realty East

Raymond's board approves to invest Rs 65 cr in Ten X Realty East

SMS Pharma's Hyderabad facility completes USFDA inspection with 1 observation

SMS Pharma's Hyderabad facility completes USFDA inspection with 1 observation

Adani Enterprises arm incorporates wholly owned subsidiary in Dubai

Adani Enterprises arm incorporates wholly owned subsidiary in Dubai

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 24 2025 | 8:57 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayActive Infra IPO Day 1Latest News LIVEDelhi WeatherStocks To Buy TodayIPL 2025 Opening CeromonyIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon