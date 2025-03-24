Monday, March 24, 2025 | 09:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Stock Alert: Alembic Pharma, L&T, RIL, M&M, Godrej Properties

Stock Alert: Alembic Pharma, L&T, RIL, M&M, Godrej Properties

Last Updated : Mar 24 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Securities in F&O Ban:

Hindustan Copper, IndusInd Bank and Polycab India shares are banned from F&O trading on 24th March 2025.

Stocks to Watch:

Alembic Pharmaceuticals said that its APIIII facility located at Karakhadi, Gujarat, has successfully cleared the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) inspection with zero observations.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) announced that Subramanian Sarma will be elevated from whole-time director & president, Energy to deputy managing director (MD) & president of the company with effect from 2nd April 2025. Meanwhile, the company's board approved long term borrowings of upto Rs 12,000 crore, including through external commercial borrowings, term loans, non-convertible debentures or any other instrument as may be appropriate.

 

Reliance Industries said that its step-down wholly owned subsidiary Nauyaan Tradings has completed the acquisition of 74% equity stake in Nauyaan Shipyard (NSPL), from Welspun Corp, for an aggregate consideration of Rs 382.73 crore.

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) announced an increase in prices of up to 3% for its SUV and CV range, effective April 2025. This price increase is attributed to rising input cost and increased commodity prices, among other reasons.

Godrej Properties (GPL) announced the acquisition of approximately 10 acres of land in Yelahanka, Bengaluru, for a new development project with an estimated revenue potential of Rs 2,500 crore.

SMS Pharmaceuticals announced that it has successfully completed a US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) inspection at its Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) manufacturing facility located in Bachupally, Hyderabad, Telangana. The inspection was conducted from 17 March to 21 March 2025 and concluded with one observation in Form 483.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Mar 24 2025 | 8:37 AM IST

