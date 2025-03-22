Saturday, March 22, 2025 | 03:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Enterprises arm incorporates wholly owned subsidiary in Dubai

Adani Enterprises arm incorporates wholly owned subsidiary in Dubai

Image

Last Updated : Mar 22 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

Adani Enterprises has announced that its step-down subsidiary, Cococart Ventures (CVPL), has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, Cococart International-FZCO (CIFZCO), in Dubai, UAE, on 21 March 2025.

CIFZCO will be engaged in overseas trading as part of CVPL's business expansion. CVPL will hold 100% of the share capital of CIFZCO, with an issued share capital of AED 100,000, divided into 10,000 equity shares of AED 10 each.

The company has been incorporated under the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority in Dubai Silicon Oasis. However, CIFZCO has not yet commenced its business operations.

The official announcement was made on 21 March 2025, after market hours.

 

Adani Enterprises (AEL) is the flagship company of Adani Group, one of India's largest business conglomerates. The company's business investments are centered on the fields of airport management, technology parks, roads, data centers, and water infrastructure.

The companys consolidated net profit tanked 96.93% to Rs 57.83 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 1,888.45 crore reported in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations declined 8.78% to Rs 22,848.42 crore in Q3 FY25 from Rs 25,050.23 crore recorded in the same period a year ago.

The counter rose 1.04% to end at Rs 2,363.30 on the BSE on Friday.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Godrej Properties acquires 10 acres of land in Bengaluru for Rs 2,500 cr project

Godrej Properties acquires 10 acres of land in Bengaluru for Rs 2,500 cr project

M&M to raise prices of SUV and CV range as input price pressures mount

M&M to raise prices of SUV and CV range as input price pressures mount

ICRA reaffirms ratings of Data Patterns at 'A' with 'positive' outlook

ICRA reaffirms ratings of Data Patterns at 'A' with 'positive' outlook

RIL's step-down subsidiary acquires 74% stake in Nauyaan Shipyard for Rs 383 crore

RIL's step-down subsidiary acquires 74% stake in Nauyaan Shipyard for Rs 383 crore

REC's board to mull fund raising plan on 26th March

REC's board to mull fund raising plan on 26th March

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 22 2025 | 3:26 PM IST

Explore News

KKR vs RCB Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Opening CeremonyKKR vs RCB Head to HeadGold Silver Price TodayActive Infra IPO Day 1Latest News LIVEDelhi Air QualityIPL 2025 Opening CeromonyJEE Mains City SlipIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon