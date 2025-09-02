Tuesday, September 02, 2025 | 06:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pound plunges 1% against dollar as UK 30-year gilt spikes to near 3 decade high on fiscal concerns

Pound plunges 1% against dollar as UK 30-year gilt spikes to near 3 decade high on fiscal concerns

Image

Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 5:51 PM IST

British pound tumbled around 1% against the dollar as UKs 30-year gilt climbed to their highest level in nearly 3 decades. UKs thirty-year gilt yields touched a peak of 5.680%, up about four basis points on the day, their highest since May 1998 over concerns of a widening UK budget deficit due to UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves decision to increase borrowing in last years budget, in turn increasing the risk premium on longer-term gilts because of uncertainty over its rising debts. GBPUSD is quoting at $1.3379, down 1% on the day. Meanwhile, downside in pound and euro over rising fiscal concerns is seen supporting gains in the dollar index that measures the greenback against a basket of currencies in which the two currencies carry maximum weight. Germanys 10-year government bond yields also jumped toward 2.8%, its highest since late March, while 30-year borrowing costs reached levels not seen since 2011, reflecting rising fiscal concerns across Europe. DXY is holding at 98.31. Meanwhile, markets are now focused on the upcoming Autumn Budget, where Finance Minister Rachel Reeves is widely expected to raise taxes to keep fiscal targets on track.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Amanta Healthcare IPO subscribed 19.60 times

Amanta Healthcare IPO subscribed 19.60 times

INR extends decline amid weak equities; Spike in oil prices weigh

INR extends decline amid weak equities; Spike in oil prices weigh

Amanta Healthcare IPO subscribed 4.61 times

Amanta Healthcare IPO subscribed 4.61 times

TCS expands its strategic partnership with Tryg

TCS expands its strategic partnership with Tryg

AXISCADES wins pilot orders worth USD 1.2 million for aircraft cabin interiors

AXISCADES wins pilot orders worth USD 1.2 million for aircraft cabin interiors

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 5:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayImmigration Act 2025 Delhi Flood AlertGold and Silver PriceUS Visa UpdatesVikran Engineering IPOBlack Money RulesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon