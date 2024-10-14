Business Standard
Pound speculators net long positions marginally down

Pound speculators net long positions marginally down

Last Updated : Oct 14 2024 | 2:04 PM IST

Large currency speculators slightly reduced net long position in the Pound futures, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Pound futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 93135 contracts in the data reported through October 08, 2024. This was a weekly decrease of 630 net contracts.

First Published: Oct 14 2024 | 1:46 PM IST

