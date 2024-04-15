Pound Speculators Reduce Net Long Position

Large currency speculators in the Pound futures decreased their net long positions, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Pound futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 28252 contracts in the data reported through April 09 2024. This was a weekly fall of 15162 net contracts.

