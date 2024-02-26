Pound Speculators Slightly Reduce Net Long Positions

Large currency speculators in the Pound futures market slightly reduced net long positions, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Pound futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 46312 contracts in the data reported through February 20 2024. This was a weekly decrease of 4160 net contracts although net position stayed at its highest level since September 2023.

