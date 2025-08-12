Tuesday, August 12, 2025 | 11:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
RBI announces sale of dated Government Securities for Rs 28000 crore

Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
Government of India (GoI) has announced the sale (issue / re-issue) of two dated securities for a notified amount of Rs 28,000 crore. These include 6.01% GS 2030 for Rs 15000 crore and New GS 2055 for Rs 13000 crore. The auction will be conducted using multiple price method. Both competitive and non-competitive bids for the auction should be submitted in electronic format on the Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution (e-Kuber system) on August 14, 2025 (Thursday). The non-competitive bids should be submitted between 10:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. and the competitive bids should be submitted between 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. The result will be announced on the same day and payment by successful bidders will have to be made on August 18, 2025 (Monday).

Volumes jump at Praj Industries Ltd counter

Tilaknagar Inds rallies after Q1 PAT soars 120% to Rs 89 cr

Titagarh Rail Systems Q1 PAT slides 54% YoY to Rs 31 cr

Hyundai Motor India gains after foreign broker's 'Buy' call

Axis Solutions hits the roof on securing Rs 95-cr water supply project

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 10:48 AM IST

